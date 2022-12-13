Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's SPICY New Avatar

Television actress Sreejita De is back on Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant.

In her first outing on the show, she was not able to show her potential as a player and was the first contestant to be evicted.

To ensure her return remains as spicy as her dhamakedaar re-entry, she immediately locked horns with her 'good friend' Tina Datta.

Her most recent fight has been with the latest wildcard entry, Vikkas Manaktala, known for his characters Veer Pratap in Ghulaam and Gangadhar Rao in Jhansi Ki Rani.

Namrata Thakker finds out more about the actress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Sreejita De made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's hit 2008 television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, at the age of 19.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

But she shot to fame after playing the lead role in Uttaran on Colors TV.

Sreejita and Tina were co-actors on the show; that's when their cold war -- which has continued into the BB house -- started.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Though Sreejita and Tina claimed to be family friends when they arrived on Bigg Boss, it's pretty evident that all's not well between them.

Will Ms De's return spoil Tina's game? Will their animosity become the highlight of the show going forward?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Exploring Sweden in style!

Apart from acting in several popular shows, Sreejita has also done a few Bollywood films.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Enjoying winter holidays with her Luv Ka The End co-star Riya Bami.

She made her big screen debut with Tashan in 2008 and later starred in films like Luv Ka The End, Monsoon Shootout and Rescue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

On the personal front, the 33-year-old has been in a steady relationship with her German fiancé, Michael Blohm-Pape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

The two got engaged last December after Michael popped the big question in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

After re-entering Bigg Boss, Sreejita exposed Tina by calling out her fake relationship with Shalin Bhanot; she even did a hilarious parody of how Tina hugs Shaleen only when the cameras are looking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

While everyone is super excited about her re-entry as a wildcard, we'll have to wait and see whether Sreejita's fierce personality will shine or fizzle out!