News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Is Sajid the SMARTEST player? VOTE!

Bigg Boss 16: Is Sajid the SMARTEST player? VOTE!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: December 12, 2022 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16, it seemed he would not last long in the game.

It's been two months since this season started and Sajid's doing well; so much so that he's being tagged as the real mastermind inside the BB house.

Namrata Thakker tells us just why he deserves the title.

 

Escaping nominations

Though Sajid Khan has had his share of fights in the house in the last 10 weeks, the filmmaker has been in the danger zone only once or twice.

No matter who the captain is, Sajid's manages to escape being nominated.

Even when Ankit Gupta became the captain last week, he saved Sajid despite the fact Sajid and his friends always target Ankit.

 

Calling the shots

Unlike Shiv, Sajid is a backseat driver.

Whenever there's a fight in the house, his BFFs Shiv and Nimrit are seen taking a stand. But Sajid never gets involved and has therefore succeeded in remaining in everyone's good books.

When it comes to nominations and tasks however, Sajid is the one who secretly calls the shots.

Strangely, Sajid's game plan has always benefited Ankit and Sumbul more than Shiv and Nimrit, who have been very loyal to him.

What's even more bizarre is that Shiv and Nimrit have never questioned Sajid's choices and continue to the go along with his strategy. whether it favours them or not.

 

Sajid's mantra: Fight and make up!

In the very first week, Sajid Khan lost his cool when Shalin Bhanot got aggressive during a task and pushed Archana Gautam.

He abused Shalin for his attitude. But, the same night, Sajid went up to Shalin and apologised. And the two patched up.

We saw Sajid and Archana getting into an ugly fight recently. He was so angry with her that it seemed he wouldn't talk to her ever in the BB house.

But that's not case.

Sajid soon buried the hatchet and is now on friendly terms with Ms Gautam.

His strategy of fighting and then patching up is working superbly well for the filmmaker. Guess Sajid knows how to keep his friends close and enemies even closer!

Do you think Sajid is the SMARTEST player? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Love. Crime. Disaster: Your OTT Menu
Love. Crime. Disaster: Your OTT Menu
'Dilip Kumar turning 100!'
'Dilip Kumar turning 100!'
Ranveer's Fave Avatar Of Deepika Is...
Ranveer's Fave Avatar Of Deepika Is...
India Inc takes mental health to heart
India Inc takes mental health to heart
Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as Gujarat CM for 2nd term
Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as Gujarat CM for 2nd term
England beat Pakistan in Multan to clinch series
England beat Pakistan in Multan to clinch series
'We are the protectors of Hindus'
'We are the protectors of Hindus'

More like this

How Kareena Celebrated Sharmila's Birthday

How Kareena Celebrated Sharmila's Birthday

Deepika, Shah Rukh Get Besharam

Deepika, Shah Rukh Get Besharam

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances