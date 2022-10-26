Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit A 'Sutli Bomb'?

Is Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia really a 'sutli bomb?'
Well, that's what Bigg Boss 16 contestants feel.
Namrata Thakker digs into her social media feed to find out what makes her so hot.
Born in New Delhi, Nimrit is a model-turned-actress, lawyer and social activist.
In 2018, she did a music video and entered the showbiz industry. She then made her acting debut in the Colors television show, Choti Sarrdaarni, in 2019.
Giving us fashion goals while holidaying in the US.
Nimrit's performance in her debut show was well-appreciated and she soon became a household name.
The 27 year old first came into the limelight when she participated in Femina Miss India and won the Miss India Manipur title in 2018.
After her stint in the beauty pageant, Nimrit decided to pursue her career in entertainment
Doing touristy things in New York.
Selfie time with Mahir Pandhi on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni.
Goofing around with Ranveer Singh while shooting the game show, The Big Picture.
Chilling with her paw buddy, Noah.
Bigg Boss is not her first reality show.
Nimrit earlier participated in Khatra Khatra Khatra and The Indian Game Show.
Quality time with her parents and Noah.