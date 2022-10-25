Bigg Boss 16: Look Who's EVICTED!

Manya Singh got eliminated, and it did not come as a surprise.

She was in the danger zone with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot, and she said goodbye to the show after barely being visible in the Bigg Boss house for the past three weeks.

Karan Johar took over hosting duties this weekend, but he's really no match to Salman Khan, and is quite disappointing.

Manya gets ELIMINATED

Karan gets right down to business and announces that it's time for the elimination.

Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Manya Sigh are in the danger zone.

KJo reveals that it's time for Manya to bid adieu as she has been evicted from the show.

Manya greets everyone except Soundarya Sharma before exiting the house.

Karan plays 'phuski bomb, sutli bomb'

It's time to play some fun Diwali games and KJo calls on to Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

The housemates are asked which one of them is a phuski bomb and which one is a sutli bomb.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, Sumbul and Shalin call Nimrit a phuski bomb.

Tina is surprised when her friend Soundarya calls her a phuski bomb.

In the end, Nimrit emerges as the sutli bomb and wins the game.

Sumbul, Priyanka and Gori perform

No Diwali is complete without gifts from families.

But in order to receive the gifts, the housemates will have to entertain everyone.

Sumbul is the first one to show off her moves, and she dances to Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank.

Her expressions are bang on and Abdu gives her a thumbs up.

Priyanka and Archana also burn dance floor, this time on Radha.

Karan soon joins them on stage.

Gori Nagori does not disappoint in her performance too.

In the end, all the ladies get their gifts.

Shalin goes shirtless

Shalin may not know how to act, but he sure knows how to woo the audience!

He goes shirtless and impresses everyone with his dance.

MC Stan raps while Abdu takes the stage with his friend Shiv.

At night, Abdu gets excited when Bigg Boss announces they have sent food from Tajikistan for him and all the contestants.

My Take

Nobody hosts Bigg Boss better than Salman Khan. The superstar was sourly missed this weekend.

Though Karan Johar tried to stir up few storms, he came across as biased towards some of the contestants.

The talent show was entertaining, but apart from that, there was nothing exciting about the weekend episodes.

Manya's eviction wasn't shocking as well.

Let's hope Salman returns next weekend so we can get back to some spicy content!