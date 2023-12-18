Big Setback For Salaar

Prabhas' eagerly awaited release Salaar has suffered an unexpected setback.

It has been given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification, thereby cutting off a major chunk of Prabhas' fans: Kids.

The film's violence prompted the CBFC to certify Salaar as suitable for adults only, multiple in-the-know sources tell Subhash K Jha.

Significantly, Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki, which will confront Salaar at the box office this week, has been granted a 'UA' certificate. This means Shah Rukh Khan automatically gets a bigger audience spectrum than Prabhas.

Salaar can take comfort in the blockbuster status of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, which despite prolonged emotional and physical violence and an 'A' certificate, has won over audiences.

Salaar is Prabhas' first 'A' rated film.