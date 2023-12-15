There's something for all ages on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A sequel to 2000's animation hit, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget continues to tell the survival story of Ginger and Rocky with expected humour and charm.

Reacher Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Lee Child's Bad Luck and Trouble, the bigger, bolder season 2 chronicles ex-military hero Jack Reacher's hunt for the perpetrators behind a spate of dead colleagues.

YuYu Hakusho

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on Yoshihiro Togashi's manga of the same name, YuYu Hakusho's five-part live-action drama revolves around a dead teen delinquent assigned the task of nabbing supernatural scoundrels.

First Act

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The Amole Gupte directed docu-series gets up, close and personal with child actors in impressionable ages as well as their parents.

Japan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Karthi's titular hero plays a thief looting a jewellery store resulting in a classic chor-police drama.

Vyooham

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A newbie cop at the helm of a complex hit-and-run case forms the crux of Vyooham's eight-part series.

The Freelancer: The Conclusion

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Shirish Thorat's book A Ticket to Syria about an elaborate rescue mission in the Middle East forms the basis of Neeraj Pandey's series. After releasing part one of the show in September, it's time for The Freelancer: The Conclusion.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Ditto for The Crown, which aired the first installment of its final season a few weeks ago. It's time to bid adieu to Her Majesty for good in the concluding chapter of the award-winning British series.

Shesham Mikeil Fathima

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A Muslim young woman hailing from a conservative family in Malappuram, aspiring for a career in football commentary, is likely to face a few challenges in her path. Shesham Mikeil Fathima chronicles it to a delightful effect.

The Family Plan

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Juggling between a mortal enemy and a typical domestic life, an undercover assassin embarks on a road trip with his family oblivious to his secret in Mark Wahlberg's brand new action comedy.

1670

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Polish (with subtitles)

A Polish mockumentary (if that's not attractive already) about a 17th century nobleman's ambitions ensuing in family feuds and peasant clashes aims for the funny bone.

Minus 31: The Nagpur Files

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A murder mystery to crack, a pandemic to survive, a cop in dilemma, that's Minus 31: The Nagpur Files in a nutshell for you.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A new documentary attempting to unravel the man as well as the myth behind the notorious bandit and smuggler over a course of key interviews and found footage.

Death's Game

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Life and death play games over reincarnation and learning lessons in the Korean drama adapted from a webtoon of the same name.

The Delinquents

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Argentina's entry to the Oscars this year is a fable masquerading as a heist drama that explores ethics and existentialism after a bank clerk hatches a plan for an elaborate theft in collaboration with a co-worker.