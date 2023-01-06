Do You Like The Next James Bond? VOTE!

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the next James Bond?

If reports are to be believed, the hunt to find the next 007 may be over.

Daniel Craig, who played the iconic character between 2006 and 2021, is all set to be replaced by another English actor, and apparently, Tenet actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the front-runner for the role.

We hear Aaron secretly auditioned for the role last September and Bond franchise Producer Barbara Broccoli loved him.

Namrata Thakker finds out more about the man who will play the next 007.

Aaron started acting at the age of six. He first appeared in a London production of Macbeth alongside British actor Rufus Sewell.

As a child artist, Aaron went to star in several Hollywood films including The Apocalypse, Tom & Thomas, Shanghai Knights and The Illusionist.

IMAGE: Aaron in Nowhere Boy.

In 2009, Aaron won his first award (Empire Award for Best Newcomer) for playing John Lennon in the biographical drama Nowhere Boy, directed by Sam Taylor-Wood.

It was a role where Daniel Day Lewis gave him a great tip.

'Young Lennon obviously wasn't singing the songs by The Beatles, so who were his influences? Who was he listening to? Daniel Day-Lewis said that in order to find your characters you have to sniff around. You have to find their scent,' Aaron is quoted as telling Variety.