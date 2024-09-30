Look Who Won Big At IIFA Awards!

It's raining awards in Abu Dhabi!

Film stars and technicians were awarded at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards over the weekend, and here are the big winners.

Rani Mukerji won the best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for her portrayal in the tear-jerker, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

'Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway made an impact globally in people's hearts,' Rani said in her acceptance speech.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway's success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience.

'The story of this Indian immigrant mother shook me deeply. A mother's love for a child is unconditional, something I used to believe was a myth until I had my own.'

The duo who made magic with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se.. -- Director Mani Ratnam and Composer A R Rahman -- presented SRK the Best Performance in Leading Role (Male) for Jawan.

While receiving the award, SRK touched Mani Ratnam's feet and gave Rahman a warm hug.

Bobby Deol won the award for Performance in a Negative Role for his role in Animal,

When asked if the industry is capitalising on his villainous roles, Bobby responded, "em>Aisa kuch nahin hota hain. Kya hain, jab se maine industry join ki hain, toh yaha aap jis tarah ke roles karte hain, aapko usi tarah ke roles milte hain.

"It's been happening since before, not just now. It's always going to be like that. It took me a tough time to change my image, and finally, I've changed my image and done characters that are very different."

The actor also spoke about the struggles he faced throughout his career: "I just think that hard days are part of life. I don't look at them and feel, oh my God, I went through that period. It's a journey, and every person goes through it. If you work hard, there comes a day when you get some kind of acknowledgment."

Shabana Azmi, who recently celebrated 50 years as one of India's finest actresses, won the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I'm overwhelmed because when my first film Ankur was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I'd still be working 50 years later. So I'm really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I'm still getting meaningful work."

Anil Kapoor won the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for Animal,

Hema Malini was presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award.

Alizeh Agnihotri won the Debutant of the Year award (female) for her performance in Farrey.

Karan Boolani won the award for the Debut Director of the Year for his film Thank You For Coming.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra won the Best Direction award for his well-reviewed movie, 12th Fail,

Karan Johar was felicitated at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 for completing 25 years in the industry.

Animal was among the big winners of the night. Here, Producer Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga receive the award for the Best Picture.

Bhupinder Babbal won the award for Playback Singer (Male) for his song Arjan Vailly from Animal; Vivek Oberoi presented the award.

Shilpa Rao won the award for Playback Singer (Female) for her song Chaleya from Jawan.

Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik(seen above), Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson and Harshavardhan Rameshwar won the award for Best Music Direction for Animal..

Bosco-Caesar won the Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2024 for Choreography in Pathaanand tell us all about it here.

Ishita Moitra won the award for Best Dialogues for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy won the award for Story (Original) for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Singer-rapper Karan Aujla took home the International Trendsetter of the Year Award for Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

Urvashi Rautela and Gulshan Grover presented the award for Best Special Effects (Visual) for Jawan to Red Chillies VFX's Keitan Yadav and Harry Hingorani

