Aradhanaa Makes A Smashing Debut And Wins An Award

IIFA packed in a lot of entertainment over its three-day weekend course.
From fashion, awards and performances, there was a lot of dhamaka on stage in Abu Dhabi.
But picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost!
Here's some sizzle from the IIFA Utsavam night, which was dedicated to the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries.
Raashii Khanna puts in a performance.
Pragya Jaiswal has been very patient, but now is the time for her to shine.
Aradhanaa Ram wins the Best Debut performance award for her work in the Kannada film, Kaatera.
Regina Cassandra flashes a winning smile.
Prabhudeva gets animated on stage.
Venkatesh Daggubati and Devi Sri Prasad's dance stand-off.
Ponniyin Selvan: II was a big winner of the night. It won the Best Actor (Tamil) award for Vikram, Best Actress (Tamil) award for Aishwarya Rai, Best Director (Tamil) award for Mani Ratnam and Best Music Direction (Tamil) award for A R Rahman.
Aishwarya's biggest cheerleader, her daughter Aaradhya, joins her.
If you're wondering who's the lady next to Rahman, that's Mrunal Thakur.
Here's Vikram with his award.
Mani Ratnam takes a bow.
Jayaram, seen here taking a selfie, wins the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Tamil) award for Ponniyin Selvan: II.
Chiranjeevi was presented the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award.
Rakul Singh with Samantha, who won the Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema award.
Ponniyin Selvan: II may have won the top awards but it lost the Best Picture award to Rajinikanth's Jailer.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar accepts the award from Ananya Panday and Rana Daggubati.
Sahasra Shree wins the award for Supporting Role (Female) for the Tamil movie Chithha, Regina gives away the award.
Rukmini Vasanth won the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) award for the Kannada film, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello- Side A. The film is among 2023's best films from down south.
Rakshit Shetty won the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Sapta Saagaradaache Ello- Side A.
Tharun Kishore Sudhir won the Best Director (Kannada) Award for the movie Kaatera.
Rishab Shetty receives the Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema award.
Jagapathi Babu won the award for his Performance in a Negative Role Kannada award for Kaatera.
Mrunal Thakur won the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for the Telugu film, Hi Nanna.
Her co-star in the film Nani won the Best Performance in a leading role (Male) for his other Telugu film, Dasara.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar receives the award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for the Telugu movie Veera Simha Reddy.
Brahmanandam won the award for Best Supporting Role (Male) for the Telugu film Ranga Maarthanda.
Anil Ravipudi won the Best Direction for the Telugu film, Bhagavathi Kesari.
Rakshit Shetty presents the award to Tovino Thomas for his Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for the Malayalam movie 2018: Everyone Is A Hero.
Interestingly, this was India's choice for the Oscars last year, and here's why you should watch it!
Mamitha Baiju won the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) award for the Malayalam movie, Pranayama Vilasam.
The male counterpart of the award went to Sudhi Kozhikode for Kaathal: The Core.
Arjun Radhakrishnan won the Best Performance in a Negative Role for the Malayalam movie Kannur Squad.
Jeo Baby won the Best Direction award for Kaathal: The Core, a film that sees Mammootty's brilliance once again.
Venu Kunnappilly won the Best Picture for 2018: Everyone Is A Hero.
Keerthy Suresh won the award for IIFA Honour for Excellence in South Indian cinema.
Karan Johar presents Nandamuri Balakrishna the Golden Legacy Award.
Priyadarshan is presented the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema award.
