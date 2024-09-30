Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Dazzle At IIFA

Bollywood looked gorgeous as they stepped out on the red carpet at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards in Abu Dhabi.
The two-day event includes the IIFA Utsavam where stalwarts from the south Indian industry were honoured and the NEXA IIFA awards where Bollywood stars were awarded.
Here's a look at the stars who walked the green carpet.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan glitters in the way only she can, in a custom made blazer-trench with an antique gold glitter art work by Manish Malhotra.
Janhvi Kapoor wears a Gaurav Gupta gilded gold draped crystal gown with swan and serpent metal accents.
Sayani Gupta was among the hosts on Day One.
Karan Johar goes monochrome.
Shah Rukh Khan, always the entertainer, hosted the show along with Vicky Kaushal and was quite a hoot.
The evergreen Rekha will be 70 in October!
Kusha Kapila gives us her best profile.
Ananya Panday grabs a quick pose with Shah Rukh and writes, 'KING/bestie love you always @iamsrk @iifa day 2 was a blast and a half.'
Here is Ananya's look on Day 1.
Rakul Singh wears a green gown for the green carpet look.
She goes for a hotter look at the IIFA Utsavam.
Raashii Khanna wears Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran's teal green gown.
Mrunal Thakur in a Gaurav Gupta shimmer gown.
Samantha steals the show in a Kresha Bajaj outfit.
Kriti Sanon picks Dubai-based designer Marmar Halim's gown for the big night.
Keerthy Suresh wears Alpana and Neeraj's designer gown.
Vijay Varma looks suave in Amit Aggarwal's tux.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com