Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Dazzle At IIFA

Bollywood looked gorgeous as they stepped out on the red carpet at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event includes the IIFA Utsavam where stalwarts from the south Indian industry were honoured and the NEXA IIFA awards where Bollywood stars were awarded.

Here's a look at the stars who walked the green carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan glitters in the way only she can, in a custom made blazer-trench with an antique gold glitter art work by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wears a Gaurav Gupta gilded gold draped crystal gown with swan and serpent metal accents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta was among the hosts on Day One.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Karan Johar goes monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, always the entertainer, hosted the show along with Vicky Kaushal and was quite a hoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

The evergreen Rekha will be 70 in October!

Watch Rekha on the green carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila gives us her best profile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday grabs a quick pose with Shah Rukh and writes, 'KING/bestie love you always @iamsrk @iifa day 2 was a blast and a half.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Here is Ananya's look on Day 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wears a green gown for the green carpet look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

She goes for a hotter look at the IIFA Utsavam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna wears Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran's teal green gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur in a Gaurav Gupta shimmer gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha steals the show in a Kresha Bajaj outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon picks Dubai-based designer Marmar Halim's gown for the big night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh wears Alpana and Neeraj's designer gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma looks suave in Amit Aggarwal's tux.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com