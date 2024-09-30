News
Home  » Movies » When Jr NTR Romanced Janhvi In Front Of His Family!

When Jr NTR Romanced Janhvi In Front Of His Family!

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 30, 2024 11:06 IST
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Believe it or not, but romancing onscreen isn't as fun as it seems!

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film highly anticipated film Devara is a surprise success at the box office after it released in theatres on Friday, September 27.

While the movie is entertaining the audience on the one hand, the cast of Devara is busy promoting the film across India.

 

On Saturday's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Jr NTR and Janhvi revealed some fun anecdotes and behind-the-scene tidbits about the film.

Funnily, when Jr NTR and Janhvi had to shoot a romantic song in Thailand, his family accompanied him to the outdoor location.

'The director was not there on the shoot so I had no choice,' he explained.

'If I had said something about making changes, then there would have been an action sequence at my home.'

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Talking about his co-star Janhvi, Jr NTR revealed, 'When she was shooting in Hyderabad, I sent her food from my home twice. But I have been in Mumbai for a day now and have got nothing from her house. Forget that, she has not even got food delivered for me even from a restaurant!'

Janhvi replied, 'Last time, I did try to offer him home cooked food.'

To this, Jr NTR wittily replied, 'But you don't offer, you just send food.'

Despite all the leg pulling, Ms Kapoor admitted that his Devara co-star makes the best Paya curry in the world. (click here for a version of that recipe!)

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan revealed why he became an actor, and not a cricketer like his father, the legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi. 'I got my mom Sharmilaji's acting genes,' he said Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
