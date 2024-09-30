Rekha Steals The IIFA Show!

Among the many performances at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards, Rekha's was certainly among the highlights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Rekha, who will turn 70 on October 10, dances to the song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re from Guide.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

She proved that age is just a number, when she wore an Anarkali dress and looked elegant as she performed for over 20 minutes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor gives the credit for his brilliant dancing talent to his mother, Neelima Azeem, a fine Kathak dancer herself, and says: "She's actually a genius dancer. I'm not even 1 percent of what she is. So I'm just happy that I got some of her DNA in me. But yeah, I have grown up watching her dance and she is, you know, she's very special.

Shahid also recalled his first experience watching Michael Jackson in India adding that he "really enjoy live performances."

"I remember my first live experience was when I was 15 years old and Michael Jackson had come to India. We all went to Andheri Sports Complex (north west Mumbai) and I remember walking home alone. So for me, it's like living your dream, being in a stadium full of people where you're the artist and you're getting to do it. And I actually really enjoy live performances.

"I love the energy of the crowd. I feel it's a very pure experience. There's nobody between you and the people."

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shahid danced to Muqabla when Prabhudeva joined him on stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

His Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Kriti Sanon danced with him too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Kriti also danced on Desi Girl and performed to many retro songs from the 1960s to the present day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Here, she's does the Ek Do Teen from Tezaab.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Ananya Panday dances to Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Pushpa's Sami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Nora Fatehi performed to her new song Nora.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa perform with Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan..

Shankar says, "We've had some amazing times, 30 years of partnership, still going strong, and it's a blessing. And when we look back, I think we've created some, okay stuff."

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh performs his new song Bonita with Ilulia Vantur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan enthralls the audience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shah Rukh and co-host Vicky Kaushal share a fun moment as they dance to the raunchy Oo Antava song from Pushpa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

SRK also tried to copy Vicky's Tauba Tauba steps, while the two matched steps to SRK's Mere Mehboob.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi hosts one segment of the event along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com