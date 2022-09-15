Bhumi's HAPPY... Here's Why!

Kareena's 'me time'... Athiya's cryptic message... Sunny won't stay Chup...
Bhumi Pednekar starts working on a new film.
She gives the bound script her rapt attention.
The actress has reportedly wrapped up the shoot of The Ladykiller, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and is currently in London.
Kareena Kapoor is 'lying in bed, enjoying my me time'.
Up close with Zareen Khan.
Athiya Shetty shares a B&W picture and writes, 'One step closer.'
Is she talking about her much-anticipated wedding to cricketer KL Rahul?
Tillotama Shome is a sunshine gal.
Gauahar Khan strikes a pose.
Bhagyashree is garba ready.
Looks like she did a lot of jewellery shopping during her recent Rajasthan holiday.
After Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol has started promoting their forthcoming film, Chup, directed by R Balki.