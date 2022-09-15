News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi's HAPPY... Here's Why!

Bhumi's HAPPY... Here's Why!

By Rediff Movies
September 15, 2022 08:50 IST
Kareena's 'me time'... Athiya's cryptic message... Sunny won't stay Chup...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar starts working on a new film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

She gives the bound script her rapt attention.

The actress has reportedly wrapped up the shoot of The Ladykiller, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and is currently in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is 'lying in bed, enjoying my me time'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Up close with Zareen Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty shares a B&W picture and writes, 'One step closer.'

Is she talking about her much-anticipated wedding to cricketer KL Rahul?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome is a sunshine gal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan strikes a pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree is garba ready.

Looks like she did a lot of jewellery shopping during her recent Rajasthan holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

After Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol has started promoting their forthcoming film, Chup, directed by R Balki.

