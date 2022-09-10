Bhagyashree's #RelationshipGoals

Bhagyashree created beautiful memories with her husband Himalaya Dasani on their trip to Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan.

The actor, who got married in 1990, says it is important to have #RelationshipGoals: 'We often get caught up in our daily routines so much that we don't give time to things that matter the most to us... special relationships.

'Making that effort on a regular basis is necessary, doing things together, taking off on short trips together allows us to spend quality time with each other without the disturbance or hindrance of other factors.

'When you can invest money in homes, jewellry, stock n shares.. why not in what matters the most.

'Holidays, even if they are short... can reconnect, rekindle the spark in love. Make the time, take the effort to do so.'

A look at Bhagyashree's travel diaries: