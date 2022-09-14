News
Why is Radhika Talking In #Hashtags?

By Rediff Movies
September 14, 2022 14:00 IST
Ananya introduces you to her #DostAstra... Hina's world is upside down... Mrunal glows in yellow...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte, who will be seen in September's big release, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, lets hashtags reveal her state of mind: '#stateofmind #wednesdaythoughts #halfasleepworking #horsedreams #outtakes #mumbaidiaries'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a B&W picture with Ranbir Kapoor as they move on to a new project after Liger and Brahmastra respectively.

She calls him 'DostAstra' and writes, 'New day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Love Per Square Foot actor Angira Dhar shares a night-time selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt is grateful to her Chup Director R Balki: 'Thank you #RBalki for taking me back to the movies after 22 yrs & making me re-embrace my curls!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Want to play chess on Karisma Kapoor's checks?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre matches the grey Mumbai skies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Hang in there darling, you’ve got this!! BREATHE,' Hina Khan assures us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur attends a friend's haldi ceremony in Melbourne.

The Sita Ramam actor, who will appear in an episode of Dating These Nights on Bumble's YouTube channel, will talk about freezing her eggs. The episode will be available on September 15.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Look Ma, matching-matching, Actor-Producer-Playback Singer Mamta Mohandas seems to be saying as she relaxes in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor takes a picture against the graffiti wall at Portobello Market, Notting Hill, London.

Interesting pants there, Harsh!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares a throwback picture with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji from their Manali shoot in 2019.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone soaks in the sun in the Maldives.

Rediff Movies
More like this

Rajamouli's Next Film Stars Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli's Next Film Stars Mahesh Babu

Jean-Luc Godard Passes Into The Ages

Jean-Luc Godard Passes Into The Ages

