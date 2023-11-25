News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bachchan Had Decided To Gift Prateeksha Long Ago

Bachchan Had Decided To Gift Prateeksha Long Ago

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 25, 2023 10:09 IST
'I don't believe in discrimination between the son and daughter.'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Photograph: Kind courtesy shwetabachchan/Instagram.com
 

The world may have come to know of Amitabh Bachchan's decision to gift one of his bungalows Prateeksha to his daughter Shweta through a property portal.

The truth according to sources close to Bachchan, is that he had decided to let his daughter have that particular property from long before.

A family member informed Subhash K Jha, "It makes sense. Prateeksha has remained unoccupied since the past two decades. Bachchan Saab has kept it locked after his mother's death in 2007."

"Prior to that he divided his time between Jalsa (the Bachchans' current residence) and Prateeksha where his parents lived," the family member said.

"The decision to make Shweta and her two children Navya Naveli and Agastya, the owners of Prateeksha was taken long ago. Paperwork was a mere formality."

IMAGE: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy shwetabachchan/Instagram.com

Amitabh Bachchan is a powerful champion of equal property distribution for both genders.

In an earlier interaction he had told Subhash, "I don't believe in discrimination between the son and daughter. To me Abhishek and Shweta have equal rights on my property."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUBHASH K JHA
