How Amitabh Celebrated Birthday 81

IMAGE: This picture of Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans was taken during one of his Sunday rituals, not on his birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is no less than a festival.

As the Shehnshah turned 81 on October 11, his adoring fans, like every year, gathered outside his home to catch a glimpse.

The Big B began his birthday celebrations by greeting fans outside his house Jalsa at the midnight hour.

He came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, he was seen wearing a pink printed track suit.

The actor greeted his fans with a big smile and expressed his gratitude to them with folded hands.

His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen watching the actor's interaction with his fans in the background.

Fans gathered outside the Bachchan home with posters and wearing t-shirts with the actor's images on them.

One of the fans was seen cutting the cake to celebrate Amitabh's birthday.

Some fans broke into impromptu jigs to his iconic songs.

Amitabh, who was last seen in the family entertainer Uunchai, will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama film, Section 84.

Next, he will reunite with his Hum co-star Rajinikanth after 32 years in Thalaivar 170. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel.