News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amitabh Bachchan gifts Rs 50 crore Mumbai bungalow to daughter

Amitabh Bachchan gifts Rs 50 crore Mumbai bungalow to daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 25, 2023 03:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his bungalow in suburban Juhu in Mumbai to his daughter Shweta Nanda, according to official documents.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans gathered outside his residence on the occasion of his 81st birthday, in Mumbai on October 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bungalow 'Prateeksha' is valued at more than Rs 50.63 crore. It is said to be the megastar's first property in Mumbai and one among the three bungalows the Bachchan family is known to own in the locality.

 

According to the documents accessed from property registration data aggregator Zapkey.com, Bachchan executed the transfer of the bungalow on November 9 as a gift to his daughter and paid Rs 50.65 lakh as stamp duty.

The bungalow in the Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society is spread over two plots admeasuring 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres, which are collectively valued at over Rs 50.63 crore.

He also paid a registration fee of Rs 200 for each of the two plots which have been gifted.

The bigger plot of 890.47 square metres was owned by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan while the smaller plot was solely owned by Amitabh Bachchan.

A reply from Bachchan's office was awaited.

Wedding ceremonies of his son Abhishek Bachchan to actor Aishwarya Rai were held in 2007 at the bungalows 'Prateeksha' and 'Jalsa'. 'Janak', the third bungalow in the locality, is used more like an office by the 81-year-old Bollywood actor.

As per some reports, it is said that the actor's poet father Harivanshrai Bachchan is said to have given the name Prateeksha to the bungalow and the property also features in one of his poems.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The boy was very tall; his eyes were beautiful'
'The boy was very tall; his eyes were beautiful'
What Makes Amitabh The Forever Star
What Makes Amitabh The Forever Star
'Amitabh is not just a legend, he is a feeling'
'Amitabh is not just a legend, he is a feeling'
No new virus behind recent outbreak: China to WHO
No new virus behind recent outbreak: China to WHO
Rajasthan all set for battle royale today
Rajasthan all set for battle royale today
Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support
Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support
'Challenges from India': Afghan embassy shuts down
'Challenges from India': Afghan embassy shuts down
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Day I Directed Amitabh Bachchan

The Day I Directed Amitabh Bachchan

80 Moments of Amitabh Bachchan Magic!

80 Moments of Amitabh Bachchan Magic!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances