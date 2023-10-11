Amitabh, Through His Daughter's Eyes

Just what is a father to his daughter?

A superhero, always.

And what is that father is India's biggest superstar?

As we celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday on October 11, we see him through his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

A year after her parents Amitabh and Jaya got married in 1973, little Shweta was conceived. In fact, Jaya was pregnant with her in some parts of the 1975 blockbuster, Sholay.

Shweta captions this picture: 'As the song goes … 'but you love me daddy' & I you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Shweta feels she's 'standing on the shoulders of giants' as she sits next to her father and grandfather, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Amitabh's funny side gloriously captured and documented, with wife Jaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Just what made their marriage so successful?

Shweta shares the life lesson she learnt from her parents: 'Happy 50th parents. Now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered -- love, and I think my father's was -- the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

'More 'Packed like sardines' than 'peas in a pod',' Shweta feels, as she shares a bed with brother Abhishek and dad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Interestingly, in a family of acting greats, Amitabh feels Shweta is the best!

'There's always a family meeting at the end of an event, and she takes over and does a take off on everyone who was present,' AB had once said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Shweta shares one of her lockdown musings with dad: 'Throwing back to a time when we took touch for granted.'

While she has worked closely with her father behind-the-scenes, the two did star in front of it ONCE.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

The family that poses together, stays together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

'It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be his daughter. I want to live up to the kind of human being he is. It has nothing to do with his screen presence or the kind of adulation he commands. But as a human being,' Shweta says about her father.