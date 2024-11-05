News
Home  » Movies » 'Never-Seen Before-Action'

'Never-Seen Before-Action'

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 05, 2024 14:39 IST
Honey and Bunny is all set to charm you in the latest version of Citadel.

Directed by Raj and DK, and written by Sita R Menon, the spy series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha, and is a prequel to Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. Citadel: Honey Bunny begins streaming from November 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun and Samantha tell us just why we must watch Citadel: Honey Bunny:

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video India/Instagram

Samantha, looking gorgeous in silver, plays Honey, who happens to be Nadia's mum. Nadia, of course, is played by Priyanka Chopra in Citadel,

Varun Dhawan plays Bunny.

 

'I think North, South, East, West...hopefully, everyone in India will like it. Please watch the show, guys. Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead from what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards,' Varun tells ANI.

'For the first time, the Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha.'

 

In a candid Instagram chat with fans, Samantha said Citadel was the 'most layered, complicated, and challenging role' of her career.

'I agree I made some mistakes in the past and things haven't really worked out, and I accept failure. I accept that I might not have done my best in my last few films.'

 

Directors Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru.

 

Sharvari.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Shahid Kapoor had starred in Raj and DK's Farzi.

Will there be a second season?

'Once the script is ready, we will start working on it,' Shahid says.

'These things take time. And yes, as soon as they are ready, we will get on with it.'

 

Avneet Kaur.

 

Kritika Kamra.

 

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi.

 

Krithi Shetty.

 

Anushka Sen.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Rasika Dugal and Mukesh Chadda.

 

Maniesh Paul.

 

Adarsh Gourav acted in Raj and DK's retro series, Guns And Gulaabs.

 

Anand Tiwari.

 

Sikander Kher.

 

Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari.

 

Goldie Behl.

 

Shashank Khaitan.

 

Darshan Kumaar.

 

Shalin Bhanot.

 

Anjum Sharma.

 

The Family Man's Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hinduja.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
