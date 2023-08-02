Ayushmann Wants To Win Best Actress Award!

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday unveiled the trailer for Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa who also directed the first film.

Rediff/com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar bring you all the action from the trailer launch.

After winning several awards for Best Actor, Ayushmann now want to wins the award for Best Actress award for Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann also reveals that when he looked for his dream girl in his 20s, the quality he searched for was "kindness".

Ananya was asked about the 15-year age difference between her and Ayushmann (she will be 25 on October 30; Ayushmann will be 39 on September 14).

"I don't think this is today's issue. The age difference has always existed. People should not fixate on age while watching the film," asserts Ananya.

"If they are preoccupied with this, then it becomes a problem. As long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, it's perfectly acceptable."

Ayushmann speaks about his last four flops and how Dream Girl 2 is going to change his career in the video below:

Apart from Ayushamnn and Ananya, actors Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Bannerjee were present at the trailer launch along with Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and Co-Producer Ektaa R Kapoor.