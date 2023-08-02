Ayushmann Aka Pooja... Paisa Vasool!

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is sure to tickle your funny bone!

The Dream Girl 2, trailer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, is out and the movie promises to be a complete laugh riot with loads of entertainment and fine performances.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the sequel is no doubt bigger, better and funnier with Ayushmann playing the female character of Pooja and taking it a whole notch up this time around.

The three minute-long trailer shows us how Karam aka Pooja is in a financial crunch thanks to his dad Jagjeet Singh played by the very versatile Annu Kapoor.

To get out of their money problem, Karam goes back to being Pooja, but he's not just voicing her on the phone and enticing guys to make money.

This time we actually see Karam dressing up as Pooja and flirting with guys in real time.

Kudos to Ayushmann for taking the risk and going by the trailer it's seems he has nailed the character to perfection. Guess we won't be surprised if he rules the award shows this year.

Ananya, who wasn't a part of the original film, plays Ayushmann's love interest in the sequel.

She looks pretty but doesn't make a big impact thanks to very limited screen time in the trailer.

Annu Kapoor as Karam's father is hilarious and so is Manjot Singh as his best friend.

Abhishek Banerjee has been retained from the original cast and he too makes his presence felt despite a brief appearance in the trailer.

Apart from Ananya, the sequel includes a lot of new but familiar faces -- Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav...

With so many amazing actors under one roof, it's given that Dream Girl 2 won't disappoint at least in the 'comedy' department.

The trailer basically gives away the story, but it keeps you hooked from the word go and that's all Ayushmann.

He's got the maximum amount of screen time and deservedly so. As soon as he gets into Pooja's avatar, you know something special is in store.

He doesn't look strange or too manly in his female character and his comic timing as always is bang on.

Also, what works are the dialogues and the jokes that land perfectly along with the supporting cast.

All in all, Dream Girl 2 looks like a paisa vasool film that's worth watching on the big screen along with your entire family.

Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres on August 25.