At Urvashi's 'Boss Party'

It's the holiday season and Bollywood's got the memo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela gets star treatment in the air and writes, 'Welcome To The Biggest Party Boss Party!'

Can you identify this actor?

Here's a hint: She's done a movie with Jackie Chan!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

It's Amyra Dastur and she's holidaying in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar goes on a jungle safari in Masai Mara, Kenya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah is on a safari too! She's exploring the jungles of Tanzania with husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma loves the sandy beaches of Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran takes his film Kaapa to Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo D'Souza visits his hometown in Kerala with wife Lizelle and their family.