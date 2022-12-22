News
At Urvashi's 'Boss Party'

At Urvashi's 'Boss Party'

By Rediff Movies
December 22, 2022 12:10 IST
It's the holiday season and Bollywood's got the memo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela gets star treatment in the air and writes, 'Welcome To The Biggest Party Boss Party!'

 

Can you identify this actor?

 

Here's a hint: She's done a movie with Jackie Chan!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

It's Amyra Dastur and she's holidaying in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar goes on a jungle safari in Masai Mara, Kenya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah is on a safari too! She's exploring the jungles of Tanzania with husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma loves the sandy beaches of Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran takes his film Kaapa to Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo D'Souza visits his hometown in Kerala with wife Lizelle and their family.

Rediff Movies
Bollywood's High Points of 2022
'I get cranky when I'm not on a film set'
Are You Ready For These Kuttey?
Health premiums on the mend: Non-life in double digits
Unadkat ends 12-year wait for maiden Test wicket!
Single During The Hols? Ways To Be Happy
Winter Recipe: Vegan Miso Soup
Hmm! So That's What Mrunal Does When She's On Vacation

Bollywood Gets Ready For Christmas

