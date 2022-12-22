At Urvashi's 'Boss Party'

It's the holiday season and Bollywood's got the memo!
Urvashi Rautela gets star treatment in the air and writes, 'Welcome To The Biggest Party Boss Party!'
Can you identify this actor?
Here's a hint: She's done a movie with Jackie Chan!
It's Amyra Dastur and she's holidaying in the Maldives.
Isha Koppikar goes on a jungle safari in Masai Mara, Kenya.
Shefali Shah is on a safari too! She's exploring the jungles of Tanzania with husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and sons, Aryaman and Maurya.
Neha Sharma loves the sandy beaches of Goa.
Prithviraj Sukumaran takes his film Kaapa to Dubai.
Remo D'Souza visits his hometown in Kerala with wife Lizelle and their family.