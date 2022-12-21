News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are You Ready For These Kuttey?

Are You Ready For These Kuttey?

By AFSAR DAYATAR
December 21, 2022 12:32 IST
What happens when the son of the man who made Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey starts making movies?

He unleashes the Kuttey, of course!

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, singer Rekha Bhardwaj and director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj's son, gets ready for his directorial debut with Kuttey, an ensemble action thriller, starring Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

The cast, especially Tabu and Naseer, have the kindest words for Aasmaan, who was interestingly named by his daddy's mentor Gulzar.

"Maqbool ke set pe, woh chotasa tha, lakdi ke camera lekar ghoomta tha (on the sets of Maqbool, he would roam around with a wooden camera)," Tabu remembers with a laugh.

At the Kuttey trailer launch, Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com catches some fun moments.

 

 

What has Arjun Kapoor learnt from Kuttey?

When someone prompts 'wafadary (loyalty), Arjun says with a smile, Nahin, wafadary toh maine pehle hi seekh gaya tha."

Then he shares, "Apne ghar pe bhethe, AC on karke narration nahin soona chahiye (one should not listen to a narration in the comfort of your home, with the air conditioner on)!"

He tells us why in the video.

 

Does Vishal Bhardwaj's films give Tabu her toughest characters?

"The most complex, for sure," Tabu agrees. "The creative exchange that I have with him is very different from the others. I have a lot of creative freedom when I'm working with him."

How similar is Aasman to his father? Tabu tells us.

 

Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra lend their heft to this film, and they tell us just why they're a part of it.

 

Is it tough for a first-timer director to direct stalwarts like Naseer and Tabu?

Aasman shares his experience, adding, "Papa ne bola thi ki you have to do your job, you have to direct."

"He was very precise," Arjun endorses, and then explains how.

 

AFSAR DAYATAR
