Bollywood Gets Ready For Christmas!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bollywood!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty decorates her vanity van and shares a picture: 'Christmas is coming #VanityVanPhotoSeries.'

Director Sabbir Khan agrees, 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes' Christmas prep with her furry friends, Champ, Coco and Ginger.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

When Arjun Bijlani met Santa Claus!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana have begun their Christmas celebration early with a Secret Santa party that saw Ram's sisters and cousins join in. Sharing the picture, Upasana writes, 'Mega cousins #SecretSanta.'

Sitting, from left to right, are Ram's cousins Allu Arjun and his brother Allu Sirish, Deepthi Koppineedi, Ram's sister Sreeja Kalyan, Ram and Sai Dharam Tej.

Standing, from left to right, are Panja Vaishnav Tej, Ram's sister Sushmita, Varun Tej Konidela, Varun's sister Niharika Konidela, Vidya Koppineedi, Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Actor-Producer Allu Bobby's wife Allu Neela Shah, Upasana, Vishnu and Sai Praveen Haranath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show is dressed up for Christmas.

Ritiesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shubhankar Tawde and Music Composer duo Ajay-Atul promote their new Marathi film Ved along with the show's host, Kapil Sharma.

Ved marks Ritiesh's directorial debut and is a remake of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's Telugu film, Majili.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana with his children Virajveer and Varushka as well as his brother Aparshakti and his daughter Arzoie get ready for the holiday season.

Aparshakti writes, 'I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream!!! #HappyHolidays'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

Riya Sen takes a picture by her Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluschaa De Souza/Instagram

Waluscha De Souza puts up her tree.