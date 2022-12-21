News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hmm! So That's What Mrunal Does When She's On Vacation

Hmm! So That's What Mrunal Does When She's On Vacation

By Rediff Movies
December 21, 2022 09:25 IST
It's the holiday season and Bollywood's got the memo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur vacations at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

...Where she tries her hand at pottery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias shares a picture from London and writes, 'Sometimes i act like a fancy lady.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai goes on a desert safari in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar is enroute to Dubai where she will perform at the Global Village.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam shares a throwback picture from her holiday in the Maldives: 'MMM = Majorly Missing Maldives.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal sends a message from Paris: 'Celebrating everyone’s success is my favourite hobby. I rejoice in other’s successes, knowing that there is plenty for all of us.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma makes a pretty picture in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda meets up with the Lieutenant General Rajinder Dewan, Japan's Ambassador to India Suzuki Hiroshi and Filmmaker Rahul Mittra at the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India in Delhi.

He writes, 'Delighted to be part of the historic #70thAnniversary of establishment of #IndiaJapan diplomatic relations along with Lt. Gen, #RajinderDewan, Quarter Master General of the Indian Army, Japanese Ambassador to India #SuzukiHiroshi, @ramitts & other dignitaries today in Delhi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

The actor enjoys one his favourite activities at the Army Polo and Riding Club.

