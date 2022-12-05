News
Are You Looking Forward To Salman's Next? VOTE!

By Rediff Movies
December 05, 2022 17:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan shared his look from his latest action-comedy, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and wrote, 'Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the Ajith starrer Veeram, directed by Siva; the film, which released in 2014, was a box office hit.

The story revolves around an honest man who uses violence to settle disputes. He decides to mend his ways when he falls in love but a gang of rowdies is all set to wreak havoc on his lover's family.

You can watch the tale play out when the film releases on Eid 2023.

 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji of Bachchhan Paandey and Housefull 4 fame and produced by Salman Khan Films.

Are you looking forward to Salman's next film? VOTE! 

