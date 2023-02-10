News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak weds Actor Shivaleeka

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak weds Actor Shivaleeka

By Rediff Movies
February 10, 2023 12:06 IST
Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak got married to his actor girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi on February 9 in Goa.

The bride and groom complemented each other in red and white Manish Malhotra ensembles, and made loved-up pictures on social media.

'You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars,' the couple writes about their love story.

'Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings.'

 

The wedding was attended by Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Director Luv Ranjan and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Abhishek Pathak's father Kumar Mangat has been Devgn's manager and long-time collaborator.

Abhishek has been producing Luv Ranjan's films, like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Aakash Vaani, starring Kartik, Nushrratt, Sunny and Ishita. Here's how their story began.

He also started Vidyut's hit Khuda Haafiz franchise, which, interestingly, starred Shivaleeka.

 

The pre-wedding festivities started on February 8. The pheras took place on February 9, followed by an after party.

 

It was a traditional wedding ceremony with a modern touch.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Abhishek Pathak/Instagram and Shivaleeka Oberoi/Instagram

