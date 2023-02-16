News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Abhishek-Shivaleeka's Wedding

At Abhishek-Shivaleeka's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 16, 2023 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak got married to his actor girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa on February 9, and the couple have been sharing lovely memories from the big day.

Beautifully clicked by Epic Stories, here's a look at their fairy-tale wedding.

The mehendi ceremony was 'all sunshine and rainbows'.

 

Shivaleeka wears a a custom-made printed green sharara, made by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan with a heavy maang tikka.

 

Abhishek looks dapper in a white kurta-pajama with a multi-coloured printed Nehru jacket.

 

Abhishek and Shivaleeka met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz in 2020, which he produced and she starred in.

 

Getting the mehendi done with 'just love...and quirks'.

 

He gets his mehendi done too.

 

What do you think of their designs?

 

Getting goofy, as the groom counts the minutes...

 

And the tiredness catches up with the bride too.

 

A dazzling woman in red.

 

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's names are embroidered on her dupatta.

 

Shivaleeka dresses up in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

 

The bride shows off her kalires.

 

Up close, on her wedding day.

 

Sharing the pictures, the couple writes, 'Jaan ban gaye!'

 

Abhishek wears Manish Malhotra's designs too.

 

Shivaleeka's parents Sarina and Sumir Oberoi escort her to the mandap.

 

The varmala ceremony.

 

Taking the pheras.

 

The mangalsutra ceremony.

 

Say hello to Mrs and Mr Pathak!

 

Starting their new life together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Twitter

Ajay Devgn, who attended the wedding, writes to them: 'Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here's wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead.'

Abhishek's father Kumar Mangat has been Devgn's manager and long-time collaborator.

In the picture: Sumir and Sarina Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, Shivaleeka, Abhishek, Kumar Mangat and his wife Neelam Mangat.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Drishyam 2 Director weds Shivaleeka
Drishyam 2 Director weds Shivaleeka
He Made The Huge 2022 Hit, Drishyam 2
He Made The Huge 2022 Hit, Drishyam 2
'Akshay Kumar made me cry!'
'Akshay Kumar made me cry!'
'Tipu's son Siddaramaiah': K'taka minister sparks row
'Tipu's son Siddaramaiah': K'taka minister sparks row
Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch
Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch
Skipper Harmanpreet lauds Shafali, Richa
Skipper Harmanpreet lauds Shafali, Richa
Mumbai local train's wheel catches fire, no one hurt
Mumbai local train's wheel catches fire, no one hurt

More like this

Meet Bollywood's Favourite Matchmaker

Meet Bollywood's Favourite Matchmaker

Like Kiara's Bridal Looks? VOTE!

Like Kiara's Bridal Looks? VOTE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances