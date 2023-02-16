At Abhishek-Shivaleeka's Wedding

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak got married to his actor girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa on February 9, and the couple have been sharing lovely memories from the big day.

Beautifully clicked by Epic Stories, here's a look at their fairy-tale wedding.

The mehendi ceremony was 'all sunshine and rainbows'.

Shivaleeka wears a a custom-made printed green sharara, made by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan with a heavy maang tikka.

Abhishek looks dapper in a white kurta-pajama with a multi-coloured printed Nehru jacket.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz in 2020, which he produced and she starred in.

Getting the mehendi done with 'just love...and quirks'.

He gets his mehendi done too.

What do you think of their designs?

Getting goofy, as the groom counts the minutes...

And the tiredness catches up with the bride too.

A dazzling woman in red.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's names are embroidered on her dupatta.

Shivaleeka dresses up in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

The bride shows off her kalires.

Up close, on her wedding day.

Sharing the pictures, the couple writes, 'Jaan ban gaye!'

Abhishek wears Manish Malhotra's designs too.

Shivaleeka's parents Sarina and Sumir Oberoi escort her to the mandap.

The varmala ceremony.

Taking the pheras.

The mangalsutra ceremony.

Say hello to Mrs and Mr Pathak!

Starting their new life together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Twitter

Ajay Devgn, who attended the wedding, writes to them: 'Dear Shivaleeka & Abhishek heartiest congratulations for your marriage. Here's wishing the two of you a blissful life ahead.'

Abhishek's father Kumar Mangat has been Devgn's manager and long-time collaborator.

In the picture: Sumir and Sarina Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, Shivaleeka, Abhishek, Kumar Mangat and his wife Neelam Mangat.