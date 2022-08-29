News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shilpa Shetty: Down But Not OUT!

Shilpa Shetty: Down But Not OUT!

By Rediff Movies
August 29, 2022 19:00 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

They may not be a couple anymore but Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan often hang out together.

Last weekend, they caught up with their common friends, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Gayatri Joshi andVikas Oberoi for lunch.

 

Hrithik and Sussanne's sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, were there too.

 

Tiger Shroff spends Sunday playing football.

 

Sushmita Sen's Sunday dress code? Casuals, of course.

 

Janhvi Kapoor is ready for her workout...

 

While her sister, Khushi Kapoor, watches a movie.

 

Kriti Sanon steps out.

 

Vicky Kaushal goes to dance class.

 

Did he and Varun Dhawan -- who was there as well -- dance together?

 

Shilpa Shetty, who sustained a leg injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, attends the International Glory Awards.

 

Singer Neha Bhasin looks bold and beautiful.

 

Bhagyashree carries her sunshine along.

Rediff Movies
