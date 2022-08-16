Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?

Bhumi's hot new look... Ananya, Vijay and Liger... Rakul's message...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan turns 52 on August 16.

And Kareena Kapoor wishes her hubby with a sweet note: 'Happy Birthday to the best man in the world You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar shows off her sexy side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda take their film Liger to Warangal, Telangana.

At an event in the city, Ananya even said a few lines in Telugu, getting loud cheers from her fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wants you to just 'chill'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

'However many times you’ve visited it the Niagara Falls continue to thrill,' confesses Shabana Azmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram

Evelyn Sharma shows you her sun room: 'I just realised I haven’t taken a photo of myself in a longgg time! but my sunroom is almost ready! Just waiting for the final paint and floor polish can’t wait to move in my plants.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani celebrates Parsi New Year with his friends from Dadar Parsi colony, south central Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Still in your jammies my lobsters? Unable to shake off the long weekend? Ditto,' says Tisca Chopra.