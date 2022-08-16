Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?

Bhumi's hot new look... Ananya, Vijay and Liger... Rakul's message...
Saif Ali Khan turns 52 on August 16.
And Kareena Kapoor wishes her hubby with a sweet note: 'Happy Birthday to the best man in the world You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?'
Bhumi Pednekar shows off her sexy side.
Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda take their film Liger to Warangal, Telangana.
At an event in the city, Ananya even said a few lines in Telugu, getting loud cheers from her fans.
Rakul Singh wants you to just 'chill'.
'However many times you’ve visited it the Niagara Falls continue to thrill,' confesses Shabana Azmi.
Evelyn Sharma shows you her sun room: 'I just realised I haven’t taken a photo of myself in a longgg time! but my sunroom is almost ready! Just waiting for the final paint and floor polish can’t wait to move in my plants.'
Boman Irani celebrates Parsi New Year with his friends from Dadar Parsi colony, south central Mumbai.
'Still in your jammies my lobsters? Unable to shake off the long weekend? Ditto,' says Tisca Chopra.