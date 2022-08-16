News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?

Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?

By Rediff Movies
August 16, 2022 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhumi's hot new look... Ananya, Vijay and Liger... Rakul's message...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan turns 52 on August 16.

And Kareena Kapoor wishes her hubby with a sweet note: 'Happy Birthday to the best man in the world You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar shows off her sexy side.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda take their film Liger to Warangal, Telangana.

At an event in the city, Ananya even said a few lines in Telugu, getting loud cheers from her fans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wants you to just 'chill'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

'However many times you’ve visited it the Niagara Falls continue to thrill,' confesses Shabana Azmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram

Evelyn Sharma shows you her sun room: 'I just realised I haven’t taken a photo of myself in a longgg time! but my sunroom is almost ready! Just waiting for the final paint and floor polish can’t wait to move in my plants.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani celebrates Parsi New Year with his friends from Dadar Parsi colony, south central Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Still in your jammies my lobsters? Unable to shake off the long weekend? Ditto,' says Tisca Chopra.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Aamir Increased Kareena's Role in LSC
Aamir Increased Kareena's Role in LSC
'Family is something you keep close'
'Family is something you keep close'
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
Nayanthara-Vignesh Get ROMANTIC in Spain
Nayanthara-Vignesh Get ROMANTIC in Spain
Prices of 3 Amul milk brands hiked by Rs 2 per litre
Prices of 3 Amul milk brands hiked by Rs 2 per litre
Doesn't She Look Just Like Alia Bhatt?
Doesn't She Look Just Like Alia Bhatt?
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington

More like this

Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan FAIL

Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan FAIL

Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

Ananya-Vijay Just Wanna Have Fun!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances