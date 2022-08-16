Why Aamir Increased Kareena's Role in LSC

Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in the original script of Laal Singh Chaddha was much smaller. Aamir Khan insisted that the role be expanded to give Kareena more scope.

In the original film, Forrest Gump, the heroine -- played by Robin Wright -- was a drug addict and a drifter.

"Aamir asked his writer Atul Kulkarni to rewrite the role when Kareena came on board," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"He felt there was too little of the heroine in the script. Every time they were paired together in the past, Kareena came on board for Aamir's sake, although she had little to do, like in Talaash and 3 Idiots. This time, Aamir was determined to give Kareena more space."

"Hence, the role of the drug addict in the original was turned into that of an ambitious small towner, who aspires to be an actor and gets into the wrong hands."