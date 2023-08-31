At Kareena's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan posted beautiful pictures of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on social media.
Saif Ali Khan's boys -- Ibrahim, flanked by Taimur and Jeh -- twin with each other, as they get ready for the celebrations to begin.
Say cheese!
The family comes together for a photograph: Saba, Soha and Saif stand, while Kareena sits with Ibrahim, Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya and Sara.
Ibrahim stands with his dad, as they join Kareena and Sara for another picture.
Rakhi time, and Jeh keeps his focus.
Sara applies tilak to Taimur.
Soha ties a rakhi to her brother Saif under Inaaya's watchful eyes.
Sara helps Inaaya with the celebrations.
Soha and Saif have always given us #SiblingGoals.
And the rakhi-tying continues.
Soha gets goofy as Saba ties a rakhi to Saif.