At Kareena's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan posted beautiful pictures of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan's boys -- Ibrahim, flanked by Taimur and Jeh -- twin with each other, as they get ready for the celebrations to begin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Say cheese!

The family comes together for a photograph: Saba, Soha and Saif stand, while Kareena sits with Ibrahim, Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya and Sara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim stands with his dad, as they join Kareena and Sara for another picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Rakhi time, and Jeh keeps his focus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara applies tilak to Taimur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha ties a rakhi to her brother Saif under Inaaya's watchful eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara helps Inaaya with the celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha and Saif have always given us #SiblingGoals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

And the rakhi-tying continues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha gets goofy as Saba ties a rakhi to Saif.