Rediff.com  » Movies » Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes

Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes

Source: ANI
May 21, 2024 13:40 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannappa the Movie/X

Move over ladies, India's stylish men are ready to make a splash at Cannes.

The team of the Telugu fantasy drama film, Kannappa including Actor-Choreographer Prabhudeva, Producer Mohan Babu and Actor Vishnu Manchu, walked the red carpet at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga.

Vishnu was accompanied by his wife, Viranica.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannappa the Movie/X

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannappa the Movie/X

The teaser of Kannappa was unveiled at Cannes. The rest of us who didn't attend the festival will get to watch it on June 13.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannappa the Movie/X

Prabhas and Akshay Kumar have special appearances in the film.

Source: ANI
