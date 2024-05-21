Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannappa the Movie/X

Move over ladies, India's stylish men are ready to make a splash at Cannes.

The team of the Telugu fantasy drama film, Kannappa including Actor-Choreographer Prabhudeva, Producer Mohan Babu and Actor Vishnu Manchu, walked the red carpet at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga.

Vishnu was accompanied by his wife, Viranica.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The teaser of Kannappa was unveiled at Cannes. The rest of us who didn't attend the festival will get to watch it on June 13.

Prabhas and Akshay Kumar have special appearances in the film.