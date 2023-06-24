News
Soha-Saif Give #SiblingGoals

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 24, 2023 12:34 IST
A family that holidays together, stays together.

So it's not just Kareena Kapoor and her family, who are enjoying the English summer. The entire Pataudi family has gone to London together!

Siblings Soha and Saba Ali Khan share pictures.

Soha and Saif Ali Khan, who have recently done an ad together, pose as the 'sibling summer continues'.

 

Taking a walk in the park with Saba.

 

A cute picture of Saba and her niece Inaaya: 'My Jaan.... inni n aani waiting for the bus!'

 

Cousins Inaaya, Jeh and Taimur enjoy some ice cream.

 

Kunal Kemmu joins in.

 

Soha wonders, 'Does this count as 'training'?'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi/Instagram

