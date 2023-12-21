News
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Peek Inside Taimur's Birthday Party

A Peek Inside Taimur's Birthday Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 21, 2023 14:34 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turned seven on December 20, and his proud parents threw a party at the Pataudi palace.

Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with the birthday boy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Mum wears her vibrant mood for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma with Saif Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The Kapoor sisters.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The sisters stand against the birthday decorations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma says cheese!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

And that's the cake!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma's son Kiaan twins with his cousin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Aunt Soha Ali Khan shares the cutest throwback video of Taimur and Innaya and writes, 'Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim -- excuse the little sneeze at the end!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi posts her wishes too: 'Haaapppy 7th Birthday My Jaan! [?]Wishing you the best of life, You're going to be a great man someday! Love you! Always.'

REDIFF MOVIES
