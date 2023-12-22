News
Hrithik, SRK, Salman, Bachchans Party!

Hrithik, SRK, Salman, Bachchans Party!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
December 22, 2023 11:39 IST
Bollywood's mega stars came together to celebrate Producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday in Mumbai.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings back some snapshots.

With his film Dunki getting a warm welcome in theatres and opening to decent reviews, Shah Rukh Khan is in the mood to party with Producer and Anand Pandit.

Shah Rukh had a thing or two to say at the party as well, and you can watch it in this video.

 

 

Anand Pandit seems to have a special bond with the Bachchans, and has produced films like Sarkar 3, The Big Bull and Chehere. Jackie Shroff joins the father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

 

Salman Khan with Sajid Nadiadwala.

 

Hrithik with his father, Rakesh Roshan.

 

Roopa and Anand Pandit.

 

Newlyweds Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda make an appearance.

 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber.

 

Kartik Aaryan catches up with Tiger Shroff.

 

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia.

 

Javed Jaffery with son Meezan.

 

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Dino Morea.

 

Jimmy Sheirgill.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay.

 

Yogita and Aanand L Rai.

 

Aruna Irani makes a rare appearance.

 

Sharman Joshi.

 

Annu Kapoor.

 

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and Sharad Kelkar.

 

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya.

 

Jeetendra.

 

Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Bhamini and Pratik Gandhi.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Karan Singh Grover.

 

Kapil Sharma.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
