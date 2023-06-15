Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali On Their Honeymoon?

Movie stars are not only madly in love in...well, the movies, but also in their real lives!

At 57, Ashish Vidyarthi found love again in Guwahati-based entrepreneur Rupali Barua, 50, and they wed in May.

Is the couple on their honeymoon now?

Ashish shares a happy picture and writes, 'Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes.. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!'

Vicky Kaushal has eyes only for his Mrs now, and Katrina Kaif can't look away either.

As they enjoy the sunset together, Arjun Kapoor comments, 'Guru Katrina zindabad.'

Soon to-be parents Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on June 14.

Ram writes, 'It's been an awesome 11 years.'

His dad Chiranjeevi wishes the couple: 'Hi Charan and Upsy! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary, You both have made us proud and happy beyond measure. As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best. May your love for your child be a story that others will love to attest. Love and blessings, Mom and Appa.'

Lisa Ray is celebrating her husband Jason Dehni with a long, loved-up message: 'Got married to my habibi at 40 (because it never occurred to me not to)

'Welcomed our glorious twin girls at 45 (because we have the technological advancements to assist a cancer survivor having children)

'First book published at 46 (because it’s been my dream to be a published writer since I was a kid - and because telling your own story is essential)

'Co-founded an art tech platform at 50 (because I love art and now we have the disruptive tech to re-imagine how art is shared, bought and enjoyed)

'Lived in 5 diverse cities post marriage across Asia (because why would you remain in one place if you have the opportunity to experience more?)

'Healed and learned to cherish and prioritise health, spiritual growth and happiness above everything (because this process is lifelong)

'Worked on a hit OTT show, playing a super fun, unconventional character at 49, that suddenly made me hot with Gen Z (only after the producer-friend pinned me down with the promise of a female led set)

'Learned tennis at 42 (because, why not?)

'This after getting diagnosed with cancer at 37. (Blessings come in many disguises)

'This particular chapter comes post a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma - a blood cancer - and a thriving career in front of the camera that while it afforded a level of fame and independence, nearly killed me. I happily leave the fame game to those more constitutionally suited. The business of entertainment is not aligned with my values and inner life.

'But it has given me a platform to say:Society’s rules? WHAT RULES? If it has never occurred to live on your own terms, WHY NOT?'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who welcomed their baby boy on May 10, are enjoying their new roles in life.

Gauahar writes, 'Laughing through our sleepless nights! Hahahahah Alhamdulillah for this blessing!'