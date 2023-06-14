Priyanka's Day Out With Nick-Malti

It's family time for Priyanka Chopra in Liverpool, England, and the movie star shows us what it's like.

Her 'magic' family includes husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, mum Dr Madhu Chopra and in-laws Denise and Kevin Jonas.

When in doubt, start with a pout!

Priyanka shows us the best way to start a photo dump.

Priyanka takes a ferry ride with one of her oldest BFFs, Tamanna Dutt, who was once her room-mate as well as her maid of honour.

Malti takes a quick peek into mum's Bulgari purse.

Time for the trio to hop into a train.

Malti and mama bond.

Malti's play date for the day is Tamanna's son, Thiaan.

Look, there's a zoo on the window!

Pool time.

Malti's pillars of support, Nick and Papa Jonas.

Mama Jonas with Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra.