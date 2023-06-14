News
Priyanka's Day Out With Nick-Malti

Priyanka's Day Out With Nick-Malti

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2023 10:25 IST
It's family time for Priyanka Chopra in Liverpool, England, and the movie star shows us what it's like.

Her 'magic' family includes husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, mum Dr Madhu Chopra and in-laws Denise and Kevin Jonas.

When in doubt, start with a pout!

Priyanka shows us the best way to start a photo dump.

 

Priyanka takes a ferry ride with one of her oldest BFFs, Tamanna Dutt, who was once her room-mate as well as her maid of honour.

 

Malti takes a quick peek into mum's Bulgari purse.

 

Time for the trio to hop into a train.

 

Malti and mama bond.

 

Malti's play date for the day is Tamanna's son, Thiaan.

 

Look, there's a zoo on the window!

 

Pool time.

 

Malti's pillars of support, Nick and Papa Jonas.

 

Mama Jonas with Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Jonas/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!
Everyone's Talking About Shilpa's Pic
'I Used To Hit 400 Sixes In A Day'
10 days after Bihar bridge collapse, guard found dead
Unbeatably Fashionable Karishma Tanna
The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!

Did Priyanka Quit Bollywood Because Of Karan Johar?

