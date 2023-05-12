News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Baby Boy For Gauahar-Zaid

Baby Boy For Gauahar-Zaid

Source: ANI
May 12, 2023 10:21 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Actress Gauahar Khan and Composer Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child on Wednesday, May 10.

Gauahar announced the news on Instagram: 'As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Their friends immediately poured in their congratulatory messages.

Vikrant Massey commented, 'Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both. Stay blessed.'

Kishwer Merchant wrote, 'Mashallah, Congratulations u guys.'

Suyyash Rai commented, 'Congratulations GK n Zaid stay blessed guys.'

Gauahar and Zaid wed on December 25, 2020.

Source: ANI
