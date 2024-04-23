Taapsee's FIRST Message To Husband Mathias Boe

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mathias Boe/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to shower praise on her husband, badminton player Mathias Boe, marking her first public acknowledgement of their relationship.

The actor has kept her March wedding details under wraps, choosing not to share any glimpses from the ceremony on social media.

But her admiration for her husband couldn't be contained any longer, as she shared a poignant quote by Boe, celebrating his dedication to his sport.

'Shining a spotlight on every player's special ability creates a greater illumination of the beauty of this sport. That's the best part of being a coach,' read Boe's quote.

Taapsee posted on her Story: 'Such a star you are. Spreading light around.'

Taapsee and Boe's wedding ceremony was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals, reflecting the couple's diverse backgrounds.

Among the attendees were Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon as well as close friend and director Anurag Kashyap.

Leaked footage from her wedding showed Taapsee in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle alongside her sister and friends and dancing to Kothe Te Aa Mahiya.