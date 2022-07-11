Gauri OPENS UP About Aryan Case on Koffee With Karan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor will be seen together on Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

Karan Johar, who recorded the episode recently, says he had 'a whole lot of fun' shooting it.

KJo has shared a bond with these ladies for decades and is especially close to Gauri Khan, who he considers an elder sister.

Gauri, it seems, has opened her heart out to Karan on his chat show and spoken about the trauma she went through when her eldest child Aryan was jailed for a month last year.

Interestingly, Seema Kiran Sajdeh (she reverted to her maiden name after she divorced Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari, who were seen on the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Lives, do not feature on the KWK episode.