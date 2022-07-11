Sara's BEAUTIFUL Eid Moment

Soha's Eid vibe... Huma's message... Hina's ethnic look...
Sara Ali Khan shares a beautiful picture from Kashmir wishing everyone Eid al-Adha Mubarak.
Sara's aunt Soha Ali Khan's mustard yellow outfit teamed with a pair of statement Chandbali earrings gives us all sorts of Eid vibes.
'May Allah grant everyone Sabr, Shukr, Sukoon... Eid Mubarak' is Huma Qureshi's wish.
Hina Khan nails the ethnic look to perfection as she celebrates Eid in a grey and gold embroidered kurta with matching skirt and dupatta.
It's a family celebration for television actress Kishwer Merchant as she enjoys Eid with hubby Suyyash Rai and son Nirvair.
Riddhi Dogra keeps it simple yet chic in a yellow salwar- suit for the festive occasion.