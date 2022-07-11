Sara's BEAUTIFUL Eid Moment

Soha's Eid vibe... Huma's message... Hina's ethnic look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a beautiful picture from Kashmir wishing everyone Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's aunt Soha Ali Khan's mustard yellow outfit teamed with a pair of statement Chandbali earrings gives us all sorts of Eid vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'May Allah grant everyone Sabr, Shukr, Sukoon... Eid Mubarak' is Huma Qureshi's wish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan nails the ethnic look to perfection as she celebrates Eid in a grey and gold embroidered kurta with matching skirt and dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

It's a family celebration for television actress Kishwer Merchant as she enjoys Eid with hubby Suyyash Rai and son Nirvair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhi Dogra/Instagram

Riddhi Dogra keeps it simple yet chic in a yellow salwar- suit for the festive occasion.