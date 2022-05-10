Arjun Goes From FAT to FAB!

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared a 'Then' and 'Now' picture of his frame; his transformation from Fat to Fab.

Sharing a picture from February 2021 and the present, he tells us how he achieved his goal.

Please click on the images for a look at Arjun.

IMAGE: '15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won't delete later because I'm immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 -- it's been a tough one and I'm only glad that I could stay on track.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I'm loving the state of mind that I'm in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same.'

'My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It's been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram