Hrithik's Movie Date with Mum Pinky

IMAGE: A day before he launched the trailer of his historical Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were out on a lunch date.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Mouni Roy out for lunch too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan took Mom Pinky Roshan out for a movie on Mother's Day. Pinky didn't like the film, Duggu tells us.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Pinky's grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan accompanied Hrithik and his mum.
Was it Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness that the Roshans watched?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Mother's Day saw Shilpa Shetty take mom Sunanda Shetty (not in picture) for lunch.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi steps out with daughter Palak Tiwari.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone at a salon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia visited a salon too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor caught a flight...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: ...With younger brother Ishaan Khatter, who arrived from New York last Monday.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Like Saiee Manjrekar's airport fashion?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Or do you prefer Disha Patani's airport look?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Where's Kunal Kemmu headed?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra, who will collaborate on the Web series Indian Police Force, at Mumbai's Kalina airport, patronised by VIPs.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan heads to the gym.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan adds a Mini Cooper to his car collection.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: His fans can't get enough of him.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane trailer launch with Salman Khan. The Marathi film is a biopic of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.
Photograph: PTI Photo