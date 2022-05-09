News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hrithik's Movie Date with Mum Pinky

Hrithik's Movie Date with Mum Pinky

By Rediff Movies
May 09, 2022 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

 

IMAGE: A day before he launched the trailer of his historical Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were out on a lunch date.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy out for lunch too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan took Mom Pinky Roshan out for a movie on Mother's Day. Pinky didn't like the film, Duggu tells us.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pinky's grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan accompanied Hrithik and his mum.
Was it Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness that the Roshans watched?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mother's Day saw Shilpa Shetty take mom Sunanda Shetty (not in picture) for lunch.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi steps out with daughter Palak Tiwari.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone at a salon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia visited a salon too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor caught a flight...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: ...With younger brother Ishaan Khatter, who arrived from New York last Monday.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Like Saiee Manjrekar's airport fashion?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Or do you prefer Disha Patani's airport look?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Where's Kunal Kemmu headed?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra, who will collaborate on the Web series Indian Police Force, at Mumbai's Kalina airport, patronised by VIPs.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan heads to the gym.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan adds a Mini Cooper to his car collection.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: His fans can't get enough of him.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane trailer launch with Salman Khan. The Marathi film is a biopic of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
What is Rakul GRATEFUL For?
What is Rakul GRATEFUL For?
Pushpa Effect: Arjun Gets Huge Pay Hike
Pushpa Effect: Arjun Gets Huge Pay Hike
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Punjab CM receptive, without arrogance: Sidhu
Punjab CM receptive, without arrogance: Sidhu

More like this

The VILLAIN of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

The VILLAIN of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

15 Actresses Who Dared To Play Mom

15 Actresses Who Dared To Play Mom

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances