Kangana's Lock Upp Ends

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp saw its finale over the weekend and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

Please click on the images for to find out who else attended Producer Ekta Kapoor's party for the contestants.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut aces her boss lady look.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Bonding with Ekta Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor at the party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mandana Karimi was among the contestants who made shocking revelations on the show.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Contestants Sara Khan and Shivam Sharma.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Munawar Faruqui won the contest.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Celebrity designer Saisha Shinde expressed her love for Munawar on the show, but the comic said he was in love with someone else.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Social media influencer Anjali Arora, the second runner-up, shared a close bond with Munawar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Poonam Pandey, who spoke about going through an abusive relationship on the show, was the first runner-up.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Yuvika Chaudhary and husband Prince Narula.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Members of the Ekta Brigade: Anita Hassanandani and Mushtaq Shaikh.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sucheta Trivedi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Krystle D'Souza.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vikas Gupta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Teejay Sidhu and husband Karanvir Bohra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to become a daddy.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Model-turned-actress Poulomi Das.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar