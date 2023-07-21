Arjun-Gabriella Welcome Second Child

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal became a father for the fourth time on Thursday, July 20, as he welcomed his second child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a post which he captioned, 'My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed son Arik.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with ex-wife, supermodel Mehr Jesia.

Mehr and Arjun separated in 2018.