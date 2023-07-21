News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Arjun-Gabriella Welcome Second Child

Arjun-Gabriella Welcome Second Child

Source: ANI
July 21, 2023 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal became a father for the fourth time on Thursday, July 20, as he welcomed his second child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a post which he captioned, 'My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed son Arik.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with ex-wife, supermodel Mehr Jesia.

Mehr and Arjun separated in 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
10 Anil Kapoor Must Watch Films On OTT
10 Anil Kapoor Must Watch Films On OTT
Is This The Latest Sari Trend?
Is This The Latest Sari Trend?
Despite muted Q1, D-Street is confident about TCS
Despite muted Q1, D-Street is confident about TCS
What's So Funny, Alia-Ranveer?
What's So Funny, Alia-Ranveer?
'Yashasvi can score big runs'
'Yashasvi can score big runs'
Bawaal Review
Bawaal Review

More like this

It's A Boy For Ishita-Vatsal!

It's A Boy For Ishita-Vatsal!

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances