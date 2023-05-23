'You can't prepare to jump off a building'

'We are getting a show to do stuff like jumping off a helicopter.'

IMAGE: Arjit Taneja made his television debut with MTV Splitsvilla 6 in 2013 and rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Arjit Taneja/Instagram

Television actor Arjit Taneja is no stranger to reality shows.

His turn in Splitsvilla 6 got him a lot of attention, which subsequently landed him a meaty role in Kumkum Bhagya.

After years of doing soaps, the actor is back to reality TV with the action-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As Arjit gears up for the new experience, he tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "We actors don't feel satisfied with anything. We always want to do something better and keep improving. I hope we make a good show."

On his reaction when KKK was offered

This is the only reality show that I really wanted to do.

Everyone, who has done it previously, told me to have fun, toh wohi karenge.

Sriti (Jha, Arjit's Kumkum Bhagya co-star), who appeared in the last season, shared her experience with me.

It is actually one of the best experiences of life. We are getting a show where we do stuff like jumping off a helicopter.

Even if you pay, you won't get to do these things.

IMAGE: Arjit showers praise on Rohit Shetty.

On his prep for the show

Physical strength is already there, but I am working on my stamina, core and overall strength because that is important.

For mental strength, I think meditation is the only way.

You can't prepare yourself mentally to jump off a building. I will take it as it comes.

On the show's host, Rohit Shetty

I don't think there is anybody better than Rohit Shetty sir to do KKK.

Just as Bigg Boss is known for Salman Khan, KKK is known for Rohit Shetty.

As we have seen in his films, nobody can do stunts and khatras better than him.

If he is being strict with us on the show, it's for our betterment only. I will make sure not to abort any stunt.

IMAGE: Arjit finds his Kumkum Bhagya/ co-star Shabir Ahluwalia inspiring.

On his favourite contestants from previous seasons

I liked Shabir Bhai (Ahluwalia). For me, he is the OG. He won the show too.

He kills it, every time, with everything.

I am always inspired by him.

On his homecoming to reality TV

I did Splitsvilla before my journey as an actor began. This show is very different from that one.

Times are so different now; there was no social media back then.

Thankfully, I don't think people remember me from that show.

There is no similarity between KKK and Splitsvilla. I hope this will be much better.

We actors don't feel satisfied with anything. We always want to do something better and keep improving. I hope we make a good show.