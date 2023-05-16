What's Making Nyrraa Nervous?

'I have only done supernatural fiction shows so far.'

'I wanted to do KKK because I find it very adventurous.'

IMAGE: Nyrraa M Banerji says she is afraid of water and hence learning to swim for the show. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nyrraa M Banerji/Instagram

Television star Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to face the ultimate challenge in the adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The actress, who recently featured in the popular daily soap Pishachini, is 'excited' and 'nervous' about the show which breaks her sabbatical from work.

Talking about her prep for the show, Nyrraa tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "I haven't worked out in four months. If we are able to overcome our challenges, we will all be winners in our own eyes."

On her first reality show

I am very excited about my first reality show.

I have only done supernatural fiction shows so far.

I wanted to do KKK because I find it very adventurous.

I am an adventurous person at heart and this is a great platform and an equally great opportunity for me.

It's been only a week since I got on board and I am putting in a lot of hard work as my prep for the show.

On facing her fears

I am afraid of water.

I am scared of drowning.

This is exactly why I am learning to swim because there will be underwater stunts on the show.

IMAGE: Nyrraa is currently not thinking about the competitors on the show.

On her prep for the show

I haven't worked out in four months.

I was on a sabbatical, and I literally did nothing except just chill.

I just recently started my weight training, boxing, kickboxing, swimming, and a little bit of gymnastics.

I am still not prepared but I think I am gaining my strength back.

On the competition in the show

I am not ready with my prep yet, so I am not thinking about my competitors on the show.

I need to be physically and mentally fit, and I am working on that because that's the only thing that will come in handy.

I don't want to feel more nervous by thinking about the competition at the moment. I am already very nervous. (Smiles)

IMAGE: Nyrraa liked Divyanka Tripathi and Jannat Zubair from the previous seasons of KKK.

On mental strength for the show

The fact that I have said yes to KKK is proof that I am prepared for it.

I just need to go there and face my fears.

Even if I failed, I know Rohit sir (Shetty, host) will be there to encourage me.

The fact that we are going to push ourselves to do this is a very big challenge. If we are able to overcome our challenges, we will all be winners in our own eyes.

On her favourite contestants from previous seasons

I liked Divyanka Tripathi and Jannat Zubair a lot. Both are fiery girls.