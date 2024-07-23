Rakul, Aditi, Sobhita At Awards Night

Film stars from Hindi cinema as well as the south came together on a common platform, where they were honoured for their work.

A look at the winners of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards in Mumbai.

Rakul Singh won the Best Actress Web Original Female Hindi award for her sincere performance in the film, Chhatriwali.

Aditi Rao Hydari won the Best Actor, Series Female Hindi award, for the period series, Taj: Divided By Blood, where she played Anarkali.

Sobhita Dhulipala won the Best Actor, Series Female Critics Hindi award for her wedding planner act in the popular series, Made In Heaven 2.

Ishaan Khatter won the Best Actor, Web Original Film Male Critics award for the war drama, Pippa.

Neena Gupta won the Best Actor, Web Original Film Female Critics award for her delightful film of love and longing, Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

Priyamani won the Best Actor, Web Original Film Female Critics Regional award, for the Telugu crime comedy, Bhamakalapam 1.

Rana Daggubati won the Best Actor, Series Male Hindi award for the action series, Rana Naidu.

Aishwarya Lekshmi won the Best Actor Female, Web Original Film Regional award for the Telugu thriller, Ammu.

Naveen Chandra won the Best Actor, Web Original Film Male Regional award, for Ammu.

Sriya Reddy won wins the Best Actor, Series Female Regional award, for the Tamil crime thriller, Suzhal: The Vortex.

Jim Sarbh won the Best Actor, Series Male Critics award, for Rocket Boys 2, where he played Dr Homi Bhabha, the father of the Indian nuclear programme.

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor, Web Original Male Hindi award, for the courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Bhuvan Arora won the Best Supporting Actor Series Male Hindi award for the thriller, Farzi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar